After 9 years, search continues for missing Gaston Co. woman

- Gaston County Police continue to seek information regarding the whereabouts of Jamie Michelle Fraley.

Jamie was reported missing on April 11, 2008 from 1850 Lowell Bethesda Road Gastonia, NC. She was 22-years-old when she disappeared and would be 31-years-old now. She is described as a white female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, blonde hair, brown eyes, and 90lbs.

Jamie was last known to be at her apartment on April 8, 2008 at approximately 2a.m. Some of her personal items were located on South New Hope Road two days after she was reported missing.

A reward is being offered for information that solves this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.