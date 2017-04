- A heavy police presence at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Trade Street after shots were fired into a car, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

According to Medic 911, one person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

We're learning one person was taken into custody.

Johnson C. Smith University has been placed on lockdown due to the police activity.

