Church bans boy scouts declaring pro-LGBT policy is a 'sin' against God Local News Mooresville church bans boy scouts declaring pro-LGBT policy is a 'sin' against God A group of boy scouts were forced out and ‘sent packing' from their normal meeting spot. This - all because the national organization doesn't ban homosexual and transgender people.

The church we’re talking about does not approve of homosexuality, but even though no one in the group claims to be homosexual they said the scouts can no longer use their facility.

Coddle Creek ARP Church is at the center of debate surrounding homosexuality and the Boy Scouts of America.

“Frustrated. Disappointed,” Doug Balog said.

Balog is Cub Master of Pack 169. He said after ten years of meetings at the church…church leaders are kicking them out since the national organization now allows homosexual and transgender people.

“I just don’t believe it’s the right decision and the best interest for the children,” Balog explained.

The boy scouts do not ban homosexuals, but the organization does, however, allow charter locations, in this case the church, to decide who can attend.

“Their decision is their decision. They can make that based upon the fact that they’re the church and they’re the ones that control the charter.”

Jason Mariarty sits alongside the Cub Master because his son is a member of the pack that the church is closing its doors to.

“What other groups are they going to prevent from coming there who are open to homosexuals and gender identity people?” he asked.

“It also opens the door to eliminate groups like veterans who welcome gays into the military now.”

The church did not respond to FOX 46 Charlotte’s request for an interview but in a statement sent to the Charlotte Observer, Pastor Andrew Shoger wrote in part, “Quite simply, we cannot partner with an organization that embraces what God’s word clearly labels as sin.”

It’s a message not sitting well with the scout group.

“Frustrated that a group of adults could disassociate with a whole organization and the good that it’s done based on the discriminating against one group of people.”

For now, the church is allowing them to meet until summer break. The scout pack said it’s searching for a new meeting spot.