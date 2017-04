Crews respond to reported fire at Keer America in Indian Land Local News Crews respond to reported fire at Keer America in Indian Land Crews from multiple departments are investigating some type of incident at the Keer America Corporation building on Old Bailes Road.

- Crews from multiple departments are investigating some type of incident at the Keer America Corporation building on Old Bailes Road.

FOX 46 Charlotte's crew was pushed back about 200 feet from the property.

Lancaster County Fire & Rescue and Fort Mill Fire Departments have reached out to York, Union and Mecklenburg Fire Departments for help in a backup capacity.

No word on cause or origin of the fire at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.