Stolen equipment won't derail youth league Local News Stolen equipment won't derail youth league It was a discovery Keith Minder couldn't believe - hundreds of dollars worth of baseball equipment serving the University East Little League stolen from a storage shed.

"All of our high dollar training equipment , batting tees, bats. balls, helmets," said Minder.

Despite the disappointed the league president says the kids won't let this setback keep them down

"They've been surprisingly resilient. They are showing we aren't going to let this stop us from making sure these kids have what they need in this community," said Minder.

Since the break-in, equipment has been replaced as well as investing in nearly $3,000 in a 40 foot storage bin.

Minder has a message for those responsible.

"I'm sorry you kind of find yourself in this desperate situation where you didn't feel like you had any better options then to take the equipment from University East, but all is not lost and you can turn this into a good by using this equipment for children," said Minder.

In total, around $2,000 worth of items were stolen from the league.

No arrest have been made as this crime is still under investigation.