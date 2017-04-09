Police: CMPD officer arrested for strangling girlfriend during argument

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer has been arrested after police say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend during an argument.

Officer Kevin Marin has been charged with second degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and damage to property.

Police say the argument happened on Sunday around 3 a.m. They were called to the 2200 block of Hawkins Street to investigate a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with Kevin Marin and his girlfriend. Officers learned that Marin assaulted and strangled his girlfriend during an argument.

Medic responded to the scene and transported the girl to CMC where she was treated and released.

A CMPD supervisor also responded to the incident, which is standard procedure whenever a CMPD officer is involved in a domestic violence assault.

Marin has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Marin was hired by CMPD on September 21, 2015 and is assigned to the Hickory Grove Division. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay and is the subject of a criminal and internal investigation.

Statement from Chief Putney:

“Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust.”