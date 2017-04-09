Son assaults father, causes him to suffer traumatic injury and die

A man is dead after suffering a traumatic injury caused by an assault, according to Boone police.

Authorities say the man was assaulted by his son.

Around 1 a.m., Boone police responded to 137 Stoneybrook Court where the incident occurred.

The man was transported to Watauga Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The names of the suspect and victim will be released once the victim’s family has been notified.

No charges have been filed at this time.

“This is the type of case that allows us time to do a thorough investigation up front and then carefully consider what charges, if any, are appropriate. We will certainly include the District Attorney’s Office in this process. The suspect is cooperating with the police and is not believed to be a danger to the community.”

~ Dana Crawford, Chief of Police