Vigil held for murdered grandparents Local News Vigil held for murdered grandparents About a dozen family and friends gathered at a vigil Sunday Night to remember and honor the lives of Ruby and Curtis Atkinson. They are the grandparents who were found murdered in their home and their 11-year-old granddaughter was kidnapped, sparking an AMBER Alert.

"I still can't make any sense to this," said Ashley Forney, the mother of 11-year-old Arieyana Forney.



Forney was holding back tears while lighting a candle for Ruby and Curtis Atkinson. They were the grandparents of her daughter Arieyana.



"I just wanna say they were the best grandparents any child could ever ask for and always just a great support to me and my family and my other kids," said Forney.



The couple was found murdered at their home on Glencannon Drive. Their son, Curtis Atkinson Jr. and Nikkia Cooper fled the area with 11-year-old Arieyana.



All 3 were found in Washington D.C. following a short police chase. Atkinson and Cooper are now in the Mecklenburg County Jail, charged with murder and kidnapping.



Arieyana was not hurt in the incident and was taken into the custody of the FBI.



"It's really tough because I still haven't seen my child. It has been a week since this happened and I kinda have just been left out in the dark," said Forney.



As Ashley Forney continues to mourn the loss of her daughters grandparents. Her worry still remains with the well being of her child.



"She told me she is ok. She always is strong and will be strong for me, but I know better. I know my child needs to be with her mother," said Forney.



Ashley Forney told FOX 46 Charlotte she hopes to see her daughter soon and would eventually want custody returned.