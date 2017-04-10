Car crashes into Plaza-Midwood tattoo shop

Car crashes into Plaza-Midwood business early Monday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., police responded to a crash near E 10th Street and Central Avenue in East Charlotte, near uptown.
A driver had smashed their car into the "Seventh Sin Tattoo Company", causing major damage.
Police are unaware of injuries at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No word on any charges.
Police tell us car slammed into Seven Sin Tattoo in Plaza Midwood on corner of Central Ave & 10th St... glass, wood all over parking lot pic.twitter.com/gA2Cb59LEI— Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) April 10, 2017