Car crashes into Plaza-Midwood tattoo shop

Posted:Apr 10 2017 07:20AM EDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 07:50AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) -
Car crashes into Plaza-Midwood business early Monday morning.
 
Around 2:15 a.m., police responded to a crash near E 10th Street and Central Avenue in East Charlotte, near uptown. 
A driver had smashed their car into the "Seventh Sin Tattoo Company", causing major damage.
 
Police are unaware of injuries at this time.
 
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No word on any charges.
 
 
 
 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories