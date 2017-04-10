Police: Woman stabbed to death in N. Charlotte

- One person is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death Monday morning in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called about 7:15 a.m.to a home in the 5600 block Hubbard Point Drive near Sugar Creek Road in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers said they found a woman who had been stabbed.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to police, a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the crime. Detectives believe the victim and the suspect knew one another.

The death marks the 28th murder in Charlotte for the year.

