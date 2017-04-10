12 arrested in child support round-up in Iredell County

- Twelve people have been taken into custody over the weekend for failing to pay child support, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests were part of the second annual child support warrant round up. Sheriff Darren E. Campbell said several of the individuals have been hiding from the Sheriff's Office Deputies.

The 12 parents arrested have been charged with failure to comply with payment of court ordered child support. The group owed a total of $22,772.84, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Below is a list of those charged:

Christopher Berryman

Scotty Eugene Hartness

Joshua Wayne Seagro

Christopher Darnell Rucker

Heather Ryan Nesbit

Jeremy Williams

Travis Sheely

Cindy Garnder

Edward L Massey III

James E. Vanwert

Dravey Mayfield

Devin L. Bates