Parents of 6-month-old in critical condition charged with child abuse

- The parents of a 6-month-old baby in critical condition are facing child abuse charges, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called on March 24 to Carolinas Medical Center by doctors who believed the child was being abused.

Investigators initially arrested the baby's father Steven Glenn Dean, 34, of Shelby, NC and charged him with felony child abuse. He was given a $150,000 bond.

After continued investigation, the mother of the child, 34-year-old Morgan Lyndsay Conn, was also charged with felony child abuse and placed under $150,000 bond.

"Babies are at the mercy of their parents to take care of them and keep them safe. Unfortunately this did not happen in this case," said Sheriff Norman. "I would ask everyone to keep this baby in their thoughts and prayers as she continues to battle for her life."

According to authorities, the child has been at Levin hospital since March 24, 2017 and is still in critical condition. Other children of the home have been placed in DSS custody.