Burke Co. mom charged after 3-year-old son found dead on porch

- A Burke County mother has been arrested after her 3-year-old son was found dead on the front porch of her home last month, officials said.

Jamie Lyn Basinger, 23, of Morganton, NC, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Basinger's home on Hopewell Road on March 15 after a 911 call from a man driving by. The caller said he thought there may be a child laying on the front porch. Authorities said they found the boy dead.

The front door to the home was open, but the storm door on the outside was closed, according to deputies. Basinger and her boyfriend were reportedly asleep when a deputy arrived at their door.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

Related: 3-year-old found dead on porch in Burke County

Bassinger was indicted on Monday by a grand jury. She is being held on $100,000 secured bond.