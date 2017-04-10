Home invasion suspect captured inside Union County house

- A local man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he was caught red-handed breaking into a Union County home Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 9:35 a.m. Monday, April 10 at a residence located in Marshville.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marshville police responded to the scene after the homeowner called 911 stating a man was breaking into her house.

Upon arrival, police found Chadrick Antwan Owens, 35, of Wadesboro, inside the woman’s home. Owens was in the process of stealing items from the house, including prescription medication, jewelry and firearms.

It was determined that Owens forcibly entered the home by breaking through a rear window in the back part of the house.

Owens was taken into custody and charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owens is currently being held at the Union County Jail. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 11.