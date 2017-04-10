Model Chrissy Teigen pays off Charlotte woman's beauty school costs Local News Model Chrissy Teigen pays off Charlotte woman's beauty school costs A Charlotte woman's story is going viral with the help of celebrity Chrissy Teigen. The American model paid more than $5,000 of the woman's tuition for beauty school.

FOX 46 Charlotte caught up with the woman today who’s beyond grateful for the celebrity’s help – and said the attention has been overwhelming.

“BuzzFeed reached out. TMZ reached out. I actually turned my retweet function off,” 32-year-old Mercedes Edney said.

Crowdsourcing to get any help she could to attend esthetician school; Mercedes had only raised just under $400 when she got the notification.

“I thought PayPal was glitching or it was a scam,” she said.

Just over $5,600 hitting her account from model and TV host Chrissy Teigen – who is also married to singer-songwriter John Legend.

“I went on Twitter and I was freaking out. I was like oh my God. I am about to cry, you guys will not believe what happened,” Mercedes said. “We follow each other on Twitter but she follows like 4,000 people but she had never said anything about my products, my skin care or anything I was posting so I didn’t know she noticed.”

Now she can’t thank Teigen enough.

“To know that she was paying attention and she saw that I needed the help…she saw all the work I was putting in. I was just extremely thankful because she’s helped me so much,” Edney explained.

Even more motivated to succeed once school starts in May – a request to Teigen once she graduates in six months.

“If Chrissy Teigen is available when I get my license I would absolutely love for my business to give her a facial because that would bring everything full circle,” Edney said.