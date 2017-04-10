Eric Trump chats about success of Mooresville golf course, family Local News Eric Trump chats about success of Mooresville golf course, family He is President Trump's third child - now running the Trump Organization's vast real estate business that stretches around the globe to right here in Mooresville.

FOX 46 Charlotte's partner WSIC Radio in Statesville interviewed Eric Trump when he was in town the other day.

Right away you know Eric Trump holds a special place in his heart for North Carolina.

“I married my wife from North Carolina…so North Carolina is one of those places that I think I just gravitate toward,” he said.

Eric Trump married Lara Yunaska from Wilmington. He and the Trump family business gravitated to Mooresville five years ago to take over a beautiful but struggling golf course on Lake Norman. He said they’ve put well over $10 million into it with new trees, greens bunkers and banquet halls.

“We’ve literally rebuilt every single inch of this property. We’ve invested heavily and it’s really paid off. The community and the investors really love it,” Trump said.

But with all the renovation heads were scratching when tax value dropped 64 percent after the Trump Organization Appeals.

“Listen, assessed value is calculated. Assessed value doesn’t mean actual value,” Trump said. “It’s an arbitrary number that they assign based on their own formulaic way of breaking up a county and assigning taxes.”

Eric Trump and his family love Mooresville – saying it’s a place where people enjoy themselves, live large and laugh. He has one piece of advice for budding entrepreneurs like him.

“You have to be passionate about what you do. When you’re passionate you’ll be successful. If you’re not passionate change industries because you’ll never have the drive to be good at what you want to achieve.”

Eric Trump said they're working on bringing a high profile golf tournament to Trump International Golf Course of Charlotte - sounding much like his father he said - I think we'll have something great one of these days.