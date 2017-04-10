Motorcyclist from Shelby killed in fiery crash on I-485 Local News Motorcyclist from Shelby killed in fiery crash on I-485 A young man from Shelby was killed Monday evening in a fiery crash on I-485, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 on the outer loop of I-485 at mile marker 61 near Johnston Road.

Troopers said a group of motorcyclists were riding together on the interstate when traffic in front of them stopped abruptly. One biker couldn't stop and collided with a 2001 Ford F-250. The bike tipped over and the biker slid underneath the truck, troopers said. The gas tank on one of the vehicles then reportedly exploded.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. The identity of the young man will be released pending family notification.

Highway Patrol is still investigating which vehicle exploded upon impact.

Troopers said no one else was hurt in the crash.