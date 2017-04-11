Couple charged in armed robbery at Skills Biz Center

- Two people have been charged after robbing a southeast Charlotte businesses at gun point Monday evening, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were called about 4:37 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the Skills Biz Center, located at 3627-A E. Independence Boulevard. AN employee told police that a black man and black woman came into the store and ordered them to open the register while pointing a gun. They said the pair then took off in a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Officers were able to learn more about the suspects and the vehicle thanks to an alert citizen.

The suspects, Tryee Belk and Gina Cathcart, were arrested after being pulled over by police. Officers said they searched the hotel room the pair had been living in in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive and found the stolen money along with several firearms and additional evidence.

The two have been charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.