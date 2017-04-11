Police identify man accused of stabbing his mother to death in N. Charlotte

- A man whose mother was stabbed to death Monday morning in north Charlotte has been arrested in connection to the killing, police said.

Dionte Marquel Long, 26, has been charged with murder in the death of his mother, 50-year-old Marcella Lightner, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers were called about 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 10 to a home in the 5600 block Hubbard Point Drive near Sugar Creek Road in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers said they found a woman who had been stabbed.

#BREAKING mug shot of Long just released by @CMPD,police say he stabbed his mother to death,other pic is scene yesterday on Hubbard Point Dr pic.twitter.com/EYHEPZIPcM — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) April 11, 2017

The death marks the 28th murder in Charlotte for the year. This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hefner is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

