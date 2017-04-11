Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets

A convenience store employee has been charged with the theft of more than $1,200 worth of North Carolina Education Lottery tickets.

Brittany Chantais Orgeron, 26, of Cinnabar Lane, Iron Station, NC, was arrested when she reported to work on April 4, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at the Jetway convenience store on Highway 27 east of Lincolnton between March 17, 2017 and April 4, 2017, according to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Store officials discovered the missing lottery tickets and a few scratched off tickets that were placed back in the slot to be sold.

Surveillance video shows the Orgeron allegedly placing a stack of lottery tickets in her purse then taking the purse out to her car. One of the scratch-off tickets valued at $500 and another for $50 were redeemed on March 25, 2017. Two other tickets had been redeemed on March 17, 2017. Deputies said during an interview she admitted to taking the scratch off tickets.

Orgeron, was charged with one felony count each of Larceny by Servants and Possessing Stolen Goods. She was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.