Man charged in mother's murder had no criminal record

Dionte Marquel Long, 26, went before a judge Tuesday possibly for the first time in his life. Just three days before his 27th birthday he is now charged with killing his mother.

Before Monday, April 10 North Carolina records show Long had nothing but a traffic ticket on his rap sheet. Now, he is charged with stabbing his mother to death.

The killing on Hubbard Point Drive Monday morning shattered a normally quiet north Charlotte community.

“I think we’re all as equally shocked and taken aback by it,” a neighbor told FOX 46 Charlotte.

As police descended on the street Monday, a neighbor said he saw Long’s mother, Marcella Thrash, 50, being taken out of the garage on a stretcher. Another neighbor saw Long on the ground.

“A gentleman in cuffs on the grass being held down…”

Long lived with his mother. Several neighbors said they noticed him behaving oddly from time to time, but said they’re stunned that a man who had no criminal record now sits in jail charged with killing his own family member.

Long’s next court date is set for April 19, 2017. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.