Man throws infant to the ground during home invasion

- A man is facing multiple charges after police say he threw an infant child to the ground during a violent home invasion in Albemarle.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 at a home located on S. Morrow Avenue.

A woman dialed 911 hysterically crying. Upon arrival, officers found a woman crying holding her infant and said a man broke into her house, assaulted her, stole items from the home and threw her child to the ground causing injury to the infant.

The suspect, identified as Deon Novell Jackson, 42, fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

First aid was rendered to the child until medics arrived and took the infant to the hospital. The child was released and is doing OK.

Jackson is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Jackson received a $250,000 secured bond and his next court date is on April 17.