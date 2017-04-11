Steele Creek residents upset with the U.S. Postal Service after mail delivery issues for years Local News Steele Creek residents had enough with the U.S. Postal Service after mail delivery issues for years FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for residents in Steele Creek's Crossings neighborhood. People who said they've had enough with the Post Office after dealing with missing sensitive mail and packages getting crushed in their mailboxes.

- FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for residents in Steele Creek's Crossings neighborhood. People who said they've had enough with the Post Office after dealing with missing sensitive mail and packages getting crushed in their mailboxes.

"It just seems like nobody cares! Nobody at the post office," Crossings neighborhood resident Dave Willard said.

Willard said he's done with the United States Postal Service and he's not alone. Many of his neighbors are also refusing to use the Post Office because of mail delivery issues they've been dealing with for almost two years.

"I had issues with Amazon packages and it was guaranteed delivery because it was a new release. I had to call Amazon because they said it was delivered and turns out my neighbor had it...so it kind of was a hassle. Do I really want to use the mail service or UPS, another carrier where I get reliable service," Crossings neighborhood resident Mike Marcoux said.

Even when residents have called to complain, they said nothing seems to change.

"I did call the post office with my concerns. I feel like it wasn't really listened to and when I brought up the fact that my debit cards were out there they just dismissed it with ‘Well, they really actually couldn't validate those or whatever without your pin.' It was just really inappropriate. I didn't think it was a good response at all," Crossings neighborhood resident Susan Thomas said.

Willard said he's filed a complaint with over a dozen of his neighbors to the local and regional USPS but is still getting the runaround.

"I have been told by one of the supervisors ‘Well, they haven't had time to train the subs.’ which means, now they have to sub out delivering mail who are not trained and thus the problem. I just need to see some results, along with my neighbors,” Willard Said.

FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results after speaking with USPS spokesperson. They tell us, they will launch an investigation and also released a statement saying:

"The postal service sincerely apologizes to customers who have not received the level of service they expect. Since the postmaster's office became aware of issues with mail delivery in Steele Creek, steps have already been taken today to reinforce mail delivery expectations with employees throughout the city.

We are committed to always improving, and we will continually evaluate best practices and provide regular training for all employees.

We encourage customers with questions or concerns to let us know as soon as possible. Customers should start by contacting their local Post Office. However, if customers feel their issue has not been resolved in a timely manner, we ask customers within the city of Charlotte to contact Customer Relations in the Charlotte Postmaster’s Office at 704-393-4547. We also ask customers to complete surveys, which can be found on their postal receipts, so we can act on the feedback to continually enhance our services."