CAUGHT ON CAM: Fists fly at Transit Center in uptown Charlotte Local News CAUGHT ON CAM: Fists fly at Transit Center in uptown Charlotte Millions of Facebook users are talking about a fight that broke out at the Transit Center in uptown Charlotte.

- Millions of Facebook users are talking about a fight that broke out at the Transit Center in uptown Charlotte.

FOX 46 Charlotte discovered the fight happened right out in the open in front of dozens of peoples.

The ‘fight video’ has gone viral with more than 10 million views on Facebook. It appears to show a young man trying to fight an older man.

In the video the young man makes several attempts to fight, even trying to launch himself over a person who is trying to break it up.

Just when you think the fight is over, the young man is punched in the face by someone who might have been sticking up for the older man.

“I’m surprised nobody came out to do anything. I’m shocked to be honest with you,” a local resident said to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Thousands of people in the Queen City catch a bus or light rail each day at the Transit Center. The company G4S, a policing service, is contracted by CATS and services the area.

There are also help buttons on scene and security cameras, but the thing is the fight happened right in front of the Police Dispatch Center.

“Their office is right here. How can you not see that?” another questioned.

CATS riders, like Kathy Kinchin, said they’re in disbelief.

“It doesn’t make sense, I mean, where are they? What are they doing?” Kinchin said.

Kinchin said she already feels the Transit Center is not safe.

“On a scale of one to ten, it’s about a 20,” she said.

FOX 46 Charlotte did some digging. In 2016 there were 418 arrests at 310 East Trade Street where the center is located.

In just over three months into 2017 CMPD has tallied 114 arrests.

“They just don’t seem to be around for things when you need them,” another resident explained.

CATS rider, Latif Majied, believes even with all the arrests, security needs to do better.

“They always seem to be looking for problems, instead of solving problems,” he said.

The viral video showing the Transit Center fight rolls for nearly four minutes with no sign of security. Many believe it’s not the video, but what’s not in the video that points to an even bigger problem at the center.

“What if somebody would have got shot? Or an innocent person would have got shot at that time?” another questioned.

CATS told FOX 46 Charlotte it’s aware of the video and it’s now under investigation. It adds, if people see something they should say something, instead of watching it unfold.

Statement from CATS:

"CATS is aware of the incident shown in the video at the Charlotte Transportation Center. The incident is currently under investigation by law enforcement. We take all safety-related incidents seriously and want to remind all citizens that if you See Something, Say Something."