Man shot and killed in Lancaster, police search for suspect

- An 18-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night in Lancaster.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. when the Lancaster Police Department received reports of a shooting. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Carolina Court, according to police.

When officers first arrived on scene they found a black SUV with numerous bullet holes. As the police continued to investigate, the man who had been shot, walked around the corner from behind the apartment complex and collapsed.

Police told Fox 46 Charlotte, the man had obvious trauma, consistent with that of a shooting victim. Officers attempted to initiate first aid, but the victim did not respond. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The situation is still under investigation. Police say more details concerning this incident will be released as this situation continues to develop.

No names have been released.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for a suspect.