LongHorn shooting suspect arrested

- University City's LongHorn Steakhouse shooting suspect has been arrested.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at LongHorn Steakhouse, located at 8115 block of Old Mallard Creek Road. Upon police arrival, they found one person shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Police told Fox 46 Charlotte, 30-year-old, George Irving Rivens, aka "Tan," was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning. He was wanted for outstanding warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

There is no word on the cause of the shooting. Police believe the two men knew each other and that this was not a random act.