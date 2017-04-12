Mother, 5-year-old child struck by vehicle in Walmart parking lot

- A mother and her 5-year-old child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in a local Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Walmart located on 805 Hwy. 9 Bypass West.

Officers said the 26-year-old woman and her young child were hit as they were crossing the main driving lane in front of the store.

After hitting the two, the vehicle then struck another car that had stopped in the driving lane to allow the mom and child to pass. Both victims were taken to a Charlotte area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the stopped vehicle was taken to Springs Memorial Hospital and appears to be in stable condition, police said.

Lancaster police said there are no outstanding suspects in this case. This is an ongoing, active investigation.