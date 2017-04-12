Warning: Fake $100 bills being passed around Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be alert of counterfeit bills they’re seeing passed around in the area.

Deputies said the fake bills stand out because of the bright pink Chinese writing on both sides of the bill. This is the easiest way to notice the bill is fake, they said.

Signs the bill is counterfeit:

· Pink Chinese Writing

· Double dotted line in the corner

· Fails the pen marker test

· Paper doesn’t feel right

· No water mark

· No holographic ink

· No embedded vertical strip spelling denomination

Deputies said if you come in contact with the bill try to keep the bill without putting yourself in danger. Make note of the time, date and location that you received the bill. Make notes of the description of the person who passed the bill.

If spotted, you’re asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828.758.2324 and make a report. Further questions can be directed to Detective Chris Everhart at 828. 759. 1521.