Former mayor Patrick Cannon to host new Queen City radio show

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - From the mayor's office - to federal prison - to the airwaves. Patrick Cannon has a new place to land.
Cannon is getting his own radio show on Charlotte's Old School Radio 105.3 "At the Table with Cannon" will air on Saturdays.
Reps say the show will focus on community issues including talks on churches, business and city politics.
The former mayor spent two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking bribes while in office.
