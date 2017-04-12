Former mayor Patrick Cannon to host new Queen City radio show

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Apr 12 2017 12:57PM EDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 06:35PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - From the mayor's office - to federal prison - to the airwaves. Patrick Cannon has a new place to land. 

Cannon is getting his own radio show on Charlotte's Old School Radio 105.3 "At the Table with Cannon" will air on Saturdays. 

Reps say the show will focus on community issues including talks on churches, business and city politics. 

The former mayor spent two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking bribes while in office. 

