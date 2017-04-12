NC GOP leader promises no action on anti-gay marriage bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- One of North Carolina's leading Republican politicians says there will never be a hearing for proposed legislation aimed at countering the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.

House Speaker Tim Moore of Kings Mountain said in a statement Wednesday that the bill introduced this week won't be considered because the nation's highest court "has firmly ruled on the issue."

A bill introduced Tuesday claims that the nation's highest court overstepped its authority with its 2015 gay-marriage ruling.

Republican Reps. Larry Pittman of Concord, Michael Speciale of New Bern and Carl Ford of China Grove say the decision effectively voided an amendment to North Carolina's constitution forbidding same-sex marriage that voters approved three years earlier.

Statement on HB 780:



"HB 780 is about the need for the States to reassert their rights. As the bill states, marriage is not a federal matter. For too long, the federal government and federal courts have been allowed to overstep their bounds because the States have not had the courage to say no. Upholding the US and NC Constitutions means demanding that laws and court rulings do not contradict the very Constitutions we are obligated to uphold. I appreciate Rep. Speciale and Rep. Ford for having the courage to stand with me and say so."

- Rep. Larry G. Pittman