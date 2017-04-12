Suspected armed robbers' car catches fire after police pursuit

- Two people are facing multiple charges after they led CMPD officers on a chase down I-485 Tuesday night in a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery.

Police said at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 they spotted a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery that occurred in the Steeke Creek area the day before.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit began on the Brookshire and proceeded onto the I-485 Outer Loop.

CMPD said the suspect vehicle had mechanical issues and the vehicle broke down on I-485 near the exit to I-85. At this point both occupants, identified as Deion Thompson, 22, and Karrington Paige, 24, were taken into custody without further incident.

Because of the mechanical issues police said the suspect vehicle actually caught fire after the chase ended.

Polcie said two firearms were also recovered from inside the suspect vehicle.

No one was injured and no accidents occurred during the chase.

The armed robbery what was reported the day before happened in the parking lot of the Wingate Apartments located in the 300 block of Branchview Drive.

During this incident two unknown men robbed the victim at gunpoint. The victim was not hurt in this incident. Detectives said they’re actively working to determine if the two suspects that were apprehended are the same individuals that robbed the victim.