Headaches on the Highway: I-77 drivers confused by added lanes

FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for drivers who said they're confused by new lane markers on Interstate-77. Our station started looking into the problem after seeing a photo showing a CATS bus driving on part of the road many drivers thought was closed because of ongoing work on the toll lanes.

“It’s a nightmare honestly,” one resident said to FOX 46.

It can be tough navigating through a work zone but there’s something new that drivers on I-77 are finding even more difficult – the yellow lines that have just been painted to mark what was the HOV lane.

“I think it probably is a little confusing. I think most drivers when they see it…it becomes confusing,” another said.

A photo posted Monday to the Facebook page “Exit 28 Ridiculousness” shows a CATS bus driving between the yellow lines. It also shows another vehicle doing the same thing.

“I don’t think people know they can’t use the extra lanes. I’ve seen cars veer over into them and we’ve just actually found out we can’t use them.”

FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for you – the driver. The NCDOT thanks us when we contacted them to let them know that drivers are confused.

Here’s what they tell us…

The HOV lane on northbound I-77 in the area between Exits 13 and 19 have been painted yellow because the lane is being closed so that crews can have more room to work on the the ongoing toll lane project.

Eventually, they will put up a concrete barrier to protect workers but right now NCDOT said no one, not a bus or car, is supposed to drive in that lane.

Drivers said more needs to be done to alert them about the changes.

“I think if the proper signs aren’t up it does become confusing and it is a formula for accidents and confusion.”

There have been a number of crashes in the work zone recently. A special I-77 Safety Summit is being held Wednesday night in Cornelius to talk about it. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Cornelius Town Hall.