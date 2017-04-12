Proposed bill would pull schools out of ACC Local News Proposed billw ould pull schools out of ACC UNC and NC State fans are up in arms after lawmakers proposed a bill that could pull the schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Lawmakers said it could happen if the ACC decides to boycott North Carolina, because of laws like House Bill 2, Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill."

Fans on both sides can't even fathom the ACC without NC State and UNC.

"My entire life, I've known NC State as an ACC school and team," said NC State Alum Ben Cooper. "That would be devastating. I would hate that."

"I don't know why we'd ever want to remove those teams from the ACC," said UNC Alum Leslie Southerland. "It doesn't make sense."

Following the controversy regarding the ACC's decision to pull championships and other major events out of North Carolina due to HB2, lawmakers are proposing a bill saying if it happens again, they could pull both UNC and NC State from the ACC.

"Wow, that's unreal," said Cooper. "I can't believe this is a real thing."

"I just don't understand why lawmakers care what conference we play in," said Southerland. "I understand they're state supported schools -- but I don't know why they would meddle in that."

Lawmakers filed the bill Tuesday -- the same day another bill was filed to ban gay marriage in the state.

"I know people are up in arms about the HB2 issue and I think the state should protect people's rights," said Southerland. "But I'm not sure how this would be helpful to anybody."

Because Wake Forest and Duke aren't state funded schools, they would not be impacted.