Man found shot several times, dies in Rock Hill

A man was fatally shot in Rock Hill overnight, according to police.

Rock Hill police located an African American male in his 30s around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Carolina Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This shooting marks the second homicide incident in Rock Hill this year. The first was the shooting in the 600 block of Blake Street on January 18 when two people died. In total, three people have died in Rock Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.