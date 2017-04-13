Newton FD, Catawba Valley Medical Center construct ramp for disabled resident

The Newton Fire Department and the Catawba Valley Medical Center teamed up to build a ramp for a disabled resident in Newton.

The resident who is unable to climb stairs could not safely enter or exit his home without a ramp. Newton firefighters had been dispatched to the home several times to assist the resident at the request of Catawba County EMS.

The hospital purchased the materials needed so that the Newton firefighters could build the ramp and install it at the resident’s home

“Our firefighters are dedicated to keeping Newton residents safe around the clock,” Newton Fire Chief Kevin Yoder said. “I am always especially pleased with our firefighters when they go above and beyond for one of the residents we serve.

"Through this partnership with Catawba Valley Medical Center, we were able to give a resident safe access to his home, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team here at the Newton Fire Department," he said.

The firefighters who worked hard to give to provide the Newton resident with a safer way to access his home were Brian Whitener, Randy Walker, Scott Mecimore, Dustin Reeves and Josh Boyd.