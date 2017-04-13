Family sends thank you note to Meck Co Sheriff's Office

Posted:Apr 13 2017 10:31AM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 10:50AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A Charlotte area family, including a mother and her two sons, sent a letter to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office to thank officers for their countless hours of service and hard work protecting citizens. 

Below is a picture of the note that expresses more than just a simple "Thank you". 

The mother quotes, "You work long hours and risk your lives everyday in order to protect ours and I can't think of anything more honorable than that." 

She goes on to say how grateful for she is "to be able to put my children to bed every night knowing that if anything ever happened, our heroes are literally a phone call away."

 

