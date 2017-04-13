Family sends thank you note to Meck Co Sheriff's Office

- A Charlotte area family, including a mother and her two sons, sent a letter to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office to thank officers for their countless hours of service and hard work protecting citizens.

Below is a picture of the note that expresses more than just a simple "Thank you".

#MCSO received this note. It's nice to be recognized and we are honored to serve the citizens of Mecklenburg County. #Community #WeAreMCSO pic.twitter.com/IGvqMxhnRL — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) April 13, 2017

The mother quotes, "You work long hours and risk your lives everyday in order to protect ours and I can't think of anything more honorable than that."

She goes on to say how grateful for she is "to be able to put my children to bed every night knowing that if anything ever happened, our heroes are literally a phone call away."