Search underway for suspects charged in armed robbery in Gastonia

Gastonia police are on searching for two suspects who have been charged with robbing a man at gunpoint and using his credit card to make purchases at a local business.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 14.

Andrew Seth McGinnis, 28, of Charlotte and 30-year-old Julia Katherine Haney of Bessemer City, are both chaged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, secon degree kidnapping, obtaining property by false pretense, and breaking, entering and larceny from a car.

McGinnis is also charged with possession of firearm by a felon and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County for a possible reward at 704-861-8000.