Search underway for suspects charged in armed robbery in Gastonia

Posted:Apr 13 2017 10:58AM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 11:04AM EDT

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46) -

Gastonia police are on searching for two suspects who have been charged with robbing a man at gunpoint and using his credit card to make purchases at a local business. 

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 14. 

Andrew Seth McGinnis, 28, of Charlotte and 30-year-old Julia Katherine Haney of Bessemer City, are both chaged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, secon degree kidnapping, obtaining property by false pretense, and breaking, entering and larceny from a car. 

McGinnis is also charged with possession of firearm by a felon and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County for a possible reward at 704-861-8000. 

 

 

 

 

 

