Two arrested for stealing motor fuel from tree nursery in Morganton

Two men have been arrested after they stole motor fuel from a tree nursery in Morganton, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the tree nursery located on John’s River Road on Monday, March 20 after the owner filed a report with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

David Ray Carswell, 37, and Tommy Ray Buchanan, 50, were both charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny of motor fuel.

They each received a $1,000 secured bond. Carswell had additional outstanding warrants for failure to appear and a grand jury indictment. Carswell’s total bond was set to $76,000 secured.