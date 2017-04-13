Hickory police searching for BB&T bank robber

A BB&T bank was robbed on Thursday morning and police are searching for the suspect.

Authorities say around 10:30 a.m. a man entered the BB&T at 2527 NC Highway 127 S and proceeded to the counter where he displayed a note and demanded money .

After receiving an undisclosed amount, he exited the bank and fled on foot.

The suspect is a black male in his mid-50s with a dark complexion and thin build. He was wearing a long-sleeve grey t-shirt with a stretched collar, dark jeans, metal or white-rimmed sunglasses and a white or light grey flat-billed hat.

The Hickory Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. C. DeLosSantos at 828-328-5551 or 828-261-2621.