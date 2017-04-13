Shots fired at SouthPark Mall luxury department store

- Shots were fired at a store at SouthPark Mall on Wednesday, according to police.

Around 4 p.m., officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the Neiman Marcus store at the mall where witnesses told them people in a car shot at people standing in the entrance of the store.

Witnsses also stated the car left the parking lot and the people shot at left the area without contacting authorities.

A support column that holds the drive-thru porch up at the entrance of Neima Marcus suffered $100 worth of damages caused by a bullet.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Check back for updates.