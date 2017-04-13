Mother admits to using meth days before 3-year-old son found dead on porch

- Search warrants released in the case of a 3-year-old found dead on a front porch in Burke County are revealing new details about the mother.

Jamie Basinger is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Police said her 3-year-old son was found dead after he wandered out of the house on a night when temperatures were well below freezing. His mother and her boyfriend said they were sleeping at the time.

New court documents show the boy's mother admitted to using meth and marijuana in the days before her son died.