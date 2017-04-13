Mother admits to using meth days before 3-year-old son found dead on porch

Basinger (Source: Burke County Sheriff)
Basinger (Source: Burke County Sheriff)
By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Apr 13 2017 05:26PM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 05:40PM EDT

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - Search warrants released in the case of a 3-year-old found dead on a front porch in Burke County are revealing new details about the mother. 

Jamie Basinger is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. 

RelatedAutopsy: 3-year-old found dead had no signs of trauma

Police said her 3-year-old son was found dead after he wandered out of the house on a night when temperatures were well below freezing. His mother and her boyfriend said they were sleeping at the time. 

RelatedBurke Co. mom charged after 3-year-old son found dead on porch

New court documents show the boy's mother admitted to using meth and marijuana in the days before her son died. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories