"My heart goes out to the family": Murder suspect's family speaks outside court Local News "My heart goes out to the family": Murder suspect's family speaks outside court The family of one of the suspects charged in the murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier told the victim's family Thursday that they're sorry. The emotion spilled over following a court hearing for both suspects.

- The family of one of the suspects charged in the murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier told the victim’s family Thursday that they’re sorry. The emotion spilled over following a court hearing for both suspects.

More than half a dozen family members of one of the suspects, Reginald Edmonds, came to the courthouse on Thursday and afterwards Edmonds’ aunt spoke to FOX 46 Charlotte about the sorrow she is feeling.

Related: Two arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier

“My son went to prison. I lost him in October. This is my niece. My heart goes out to this precious child. This family done lost but my heart goes to my nephew too. My heart goes out to the family that’s worser,” she said.

The aunt of one of the men charged in the murder of an innocent 14-year-old boy is hurting, and she’s not the only one. Back in January just days after Anthony Frazier, a star student athlete at Kannapolis Middle School was killed in east Charlotte in a random shooting, his family along with police asked the community for answers.

“I’m pleading. I’m begging. I’m asking you to please help this family.”

It took more than three months but police made two arrests on Wednesday.

“We would not be here today if it were not for this community,” a detective with CMPD said.

Mangasha Clark, 19, who is charged with murder and Reginald Edmond, 17, who is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in Frazier’s killing, both went before a judge on Thursday.

Records show they’ve been in jail before. In fact, in a separate case Edmonds was arrested for breaking and entering just three days after Frazier’s murder. And Clark was charged with second-degree burglary weeks after that.

“Unless they were living under a rock, they should have known that their actions resulted in a death,” police said.

The judge kept Edmonds’ bond at $25,000 because he said there may be more charges coming against Edmonds. Clark is being held without bond.