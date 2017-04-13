Community comes together to remember Tyshaud Brown Local News Community comes together to remember Tyshaud Brown As the hunt for the killer of 18-year-old Tyshaud Brown continues the community came together Thursday night to show support for his family.

In one room was your typical bar scene – just a few feet away not so much. The family of Tyshaud Brown joined hands together in prayer.

The 18-year-old was killed in March; his body found being an elementary school. The case remains unsolved.

Community members hosted an evening of entertainment to support Brown’s family.

“We need to react before it hits home.”

Charlotte’s homicide rate is surging at an all-time high. Come together events like these surely will not solve the problem, but without a clear answer to the problem, people said it’s a start.

“It starts within the home and it trickles out into the community.”