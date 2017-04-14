Shots fired into home on Butterfly Lane

- Shots were fired into a home in north Charlotte early Friday morning, police say.

CMPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Butterfly Lane in north Charlotte around 5 a.m.

Officers told Fox 46 Charlotte that units were positioned to block off traffic at the intersection of Sunset Blvd and Meadow Knoll Dr to set up a perimeter hoping to catch the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.