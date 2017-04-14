CMPD officers arrest 70 during 'Spring Alive' traffic campaign

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 70 people during a traffic safety checkpoint.

The event was part of its Spring Alive traffic campaign that took place Thursday night in the 9800 block of N. Tryon Street in the University area.

Twenty-one officers were in the area looking out for all traffic related offenses, including impaired driving. A mobile breath testing bus was also on site.

The concept behind the campaign is to reduce injury crashes in high crash corridors during the month of April.

Below are the results of the checkpoint.

DWI-6

Suspended License-12

No License-19

Tag/Inspection Violiation-16

Child Safety Seat-1

Open Container-3

Other Traffic Violiations-9

Drug Charges-1

Arrest Warrant-1

Gun Seizures/Charges-1

Other Criminal Charges-1