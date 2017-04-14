City offices, services closed Friday in observance of holiday

Posted:Apr 14 2017 09:01AM EDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 10:31AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) -

The City of Charlotte has announced service changes and closures for the upcoming holiday weekend. 

Banks: Open. Bank of America and Wells Fargo in-store locations will be closed Sunday for Easter

Post Office: Open

Federal offices: Open

State offices: Closed

Mecklenburg County offices: Closed

Mecklenburg County Courthouse: Closed

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: All branches open Friday, closed Sunday.

Charlotte trash collection: Regular schedule. Mecklenburg County solid waste facilities will be closed Friday, except the new Compost Central at 140 Valleydale Road, open 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed

Buses, light rail: Regular schedule, although CATS Pass Sales offices at the Charlotte Transportation Center and CATS Call Center will be closed

ABC Stores: Open

