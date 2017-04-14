City offices, services closed Friday in observance of holiday

The City of Charlotte has announced service changes and closures for the upcoming holiday weekend.

What's open on Good Friday? @CATSRideTransit + Light Rail operating on normal schedule, banks, CLT Meck Library still open @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/RembTUvFmo — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) April 14, 2017

Banks: Open. Bank of America and Wells Fargo in-store locations will be closed Sunday for Easter

Post Office: Open

Federal offices: Open

State offices: Closed

Mecklenburg County offices: Closed

Mecklenburg County Courthouse: Closed

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: All branches open Friday, closed Sunday.

Charlotte trash collection: Regular schedule. Mecklenburg County solid waste facilities will be closed Friday, except the new Compost Central at 140 Valleydale Road, open 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed

Buses, light rail: Regular schedule, although CATS Pass Sales offices at the Charlotte Transportation Center and CATS Call Center will be closed

Several local offices closed in observation of Good Friday: Meck Co Courthouse, @CATSRideTransit Pass Sales Office, CMS sill on Spring Break pic.twitter.com/nluQV7hLzx — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) April 14, 2017

ABC Stores: Open