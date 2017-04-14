Man found stabbed to death in Chester County home

- Homicide in Chester County last night.

Call came in at 12:29 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found victim dead on scene.

Michael Russell Jackson Jr., 33, was stabbed to death in a house at 526 Ballpark Drive.

Suspect was on scene when deputies arrived. Chester deputies arrested Michael Scott Roberts, 55, and will charge him with murder. Working on the mugshot.

Jackson was stabbed multiple times.

No motive yet.

This is Chester County's first homicide of the year.

Deputy Sprouse told me that this is the 1st homicide since 2015 in Chester County!!!! He attributes this to excellent officers and a good community.