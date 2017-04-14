Two arrested in connection to June 2016 deadly drive-by shooting

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday they’ve arrested two people in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that occurred in June 2016.

ZhayMilik Shaqua Phillips, 25, and Jordan Ardrey, 18 have both been been charged for the murder of Tony Jamarr Russell, 30, police said.

At 12:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2016 CMPD officers were called to the intersection of Effingham Road and Tuckaseegee Road for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, police found Russell and another woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Russell was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

In June 2016 CMPD had said they did not believe this shooting was random.

Information gathered by detectives during the investigation led them in signing warrants on Phillips Thursday evening. Detectives requested the assistance of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in locating him. Earlier Friday morning, the VCAT located and arrested Phillips without incident. Phillips was subsequently transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with murder, firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill.

CMPD said Ardrey was already in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for charges unrelated to this case. Ardrey was transported to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives and subsequently charged with murder, firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill. He has since been transferred back to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives continue to request the public’s assistance in gathering information about this case. It is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hunter is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.