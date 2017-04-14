Charlotte Rescue Mission in need of donations of the sweeter kind

- The dining room at the Charlotte Rescue Mission may look normal now but on Sunday it will look more like a room fit for a king!

"What we try to do is make it as special as we can. It's like going to your grandmother's house except we turned it up. We make it like going to the finest dining restaurant in charlotte," Charlotte Rescue Mission Executive Director Tony Marciano said.

This change is all part of The Charlotte Rescue Mission's Easter holiday meals. These are meals for anyone that's looking for comfort and a sense of a community during the holiday season and it's an experience they may not get anywhere else.

These are picture of one of the previous event at the @cltrescue and they definitely go all out!! Many can't wait for the event! pic.twitter.com/mV8jZ1NRpz — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 14, 2017

"Some of the folks that might be coming to us may be homeless, some of the folks coming may not be able to afford an Easter meal holiday with their families. It's not about the food, it's really not. It’s about showing dignity and respect to people who feel like maybe life has been a little rough on them," Marciano said.

The day starts early on Sunday at 6 a.m. with a hot breakfast, followed by movies and then a fanciful Easter Sunday meal with volunteers waiting on guests hand and foot.

Executive Director Tony Marciano says he's seen families come to these meals for years and seeing them enjoy the festivities makes it all worthwhile.

"I love the fact that this family camped out in our dining hall for about 2 hours. I said to my staff, let them be, they are having fun. They were doing selfies and laughing and giggling. This is what it's all about, they felt safe, they felt loved and we accomplished our goal with that family of what we wanted to see happen," Marciano said.

WE NEED YOU TO GET RESULTS!! @cltrescue needs donations of homemade dessert for Easter. If you are making pies, make 2 and bring them over. pic.twitter.com/OOYJnh3Kff — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 14, 2017

While they have all the volunteers they need, the Rescue Mission still needs some donations of the sweeter kind and you can help them get results this Easter weekend. They are asking for people to donate cupcakes, cookies, pies, or cakes.

"There’s something special about homemade baked dessert. So if your specialty is apple pie, make 2 and drop one off at the rescue mission,” Marciano said.

You can bring those homemade desserts to the Charlotte Rescue Mission, all day on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday morning.