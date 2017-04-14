I-85 back open after wreck involving tractor trailer

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Interstate-85 in west Charlotte is back open Friday after a serious wreck involving a tractor trailer.
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 14 near the Sam Wilson Road Exit.
Just got through it, two vehicle accident involving big rig. Again this is I-85S at Sam Wilson. ALL LANES BLOCKED. Traffic trickling thru pic.twitter.com/vDMTmqWgeA— Bill Melugin (@BillFOX46) April 14, 2017
Witnesses saw a jackknifed tractor trailer and a car smashed against the barrier.
FOX 46 Charlotte is still working to learn more about how the crash happened and who was hurt.